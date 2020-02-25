General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives News Impact Rating of -1.79

Headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news impact score of -1.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted General Motors’ ranking:

GM opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

