GCI Liberty (GLIBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.33. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

