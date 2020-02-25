Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.40

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 2149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

In other news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $70,520.76. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Garrett Motion by 33.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

