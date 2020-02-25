FY2020 EPS Estimates for USA Compression Partners LP Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

USAC stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -756.50 and a beta of 1.36. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 252.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

