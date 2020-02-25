FY2020 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Reduced by G.Research (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Research analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.75. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of HSIC opened at $64.93 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

