Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLGT. ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.50 million, a PE ratio of -337.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 771.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 550,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 487,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 213,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 196,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 104,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

