Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its target price trimmed by Zacks Investment Research to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE opened at $57.69 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $915,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.