Forterra (FRTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $994.75 million, a P/E ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 2.35. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

