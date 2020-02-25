Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluidigm from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Fluidigm from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.33. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $44,615.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,234,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 125,805 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 597.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 771,906 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth about $3,905,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 16,273.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 106,429 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

