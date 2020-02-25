Floor & Decor Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

FND opened at $57.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,086,000 after acquiring an additional 299,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after acquiring an additional 966,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 118,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.