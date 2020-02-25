Flight Centre Travel Group (FGETF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $29.28 on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

