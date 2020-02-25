Flex LNG (FLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flex LNG stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Flex LNG has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76.

FLNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Flex LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

