Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Five9 from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Shares of FIVN opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. Five9 has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $80.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $929,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $651,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,418 shares of company stock worth $16,275,896. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,141 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,086,000 after purchasing an additional 811,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9 by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 486,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

