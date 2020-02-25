Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.53. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $125,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $542,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,336,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 176,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 237,933 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 506.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 173,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,783,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after buying an additional 4,017,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

