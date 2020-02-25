FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get FirstCash alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

FirstCash stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.82.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,346,000 after purchasing an additional 538,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,795 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,404,000 after purchasing an additional 97,497 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.