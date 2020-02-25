Financial Survey: KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) vs. Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KBL MERGER CORP/SH and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A N/A $1.04 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million ($0.15) -17.74

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KBL MERGER CORP/SH and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A 10.72% 0.75% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for KBL MERGER CORP/SH and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBL MERGER CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.89%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than KBL MERGER CORP/SH.

About KBL MERGER CORP/SH

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services. In pharma services the firm seeks to invest in outsourced services, contract research and generics / OTC. In health IT the firm seeks to invest in EMR / HER, revnue cycle management, telemedicine and care management. In minimal reimbursement risk the firm focuses on retail healthcare, wellness and preventative care. In devices and diagnostics the firm focuses on medical devices, diagnostics, genetic testing and lab tools. The firm typically invests in firms located in the United States. The firm seeks to invest in firms with valuation between $200 million to $700 million and EBITDA between $20 million to $70 million. The firms invest in firms with enterprise value $200 million to $700 million. The firm seeks to take majority stakes. KBL Merger Corp. IV was founded in 2016 and is New York, New York with an additional office in Newark, Delaware.

