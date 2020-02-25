Financial Review: Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) vs. Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Airgain alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Airgain and Pointer Telocation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pointer Telocation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Airgain presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.68%. Pointer Telocation has a consensus price target of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 0.59%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than Pointer Telocation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airgain and Pointer Telocation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $55.74 million 1.58 $930,000.00 $0.09 101.00 Pointer Telocation $77.79 million 1.60 $6.96 million $1.02 14.97

Pointer Telocation has higher revenue and earnings than Airgain. Pointer Telocation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airgain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Airgain has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pointer Telocation has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Pointer Telocation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain 1.66% 1.97% 1.70% Pointer Telocation 6.39% 10.17% 7.31%

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products, such as fleet management products, including remote monitoring and control solutions comprising command and control center, and communications infrastructure; asset management products; and SVR products. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.