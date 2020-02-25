Financial Contrast: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) versus Woodstock (NASDAQ:WSFL)

Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Woodstock and Interactive Brokers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.32%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Woodstock.

Profitability

This table compares Woodstock and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodstock N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group 6.24% 2.12% 0.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woodstock and Interactive Brokers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodstock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 8.69 $161.00 million $2.27 23.77

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Woodstock.

Volatility and Risk

Woodstock has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Woodstock on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woodstock Company Profile

Woodstock Holdings, Inc. engages in the businesses of security brokerage and investment banking. It trades equity securities on an agency only basis and trades bonds and other instruments on a principal or agency basis on various exchanges as well as maintains selling agreements with mutual fund families and insurance companies offering load and no load funds, annuities and insurance products. The company was founded by William Jasper Raike III in March 1995 and is headquartered in Woodstock, GA.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

