Financial Contrast: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) versus Support.com (NYSE:SPRT)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Support.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Autohome and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 38.06% 25.93% 19.44% Support.com 6.08% 8.41% 6.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Autohome and Support.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 2 5 5 0 2.25 Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autohome presently has a consensus target price of $95.87, suggesting a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Support.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autohome and Support.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.21 billion 7.97 $459.65 million $4.10 19.91 Support.com $69.55 million 0.33 -$9.10 million N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Support.com.

Risk & Volatility

Autohome has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autohome beats Support.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

