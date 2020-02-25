FGL (FG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FGL (NYSE:FG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FGL stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. FGL has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms recently commented on FG. TheStreet upgraded FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

