FGL (FG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FGL (NYSE:FG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FGL stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. FGL has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms recently commented on FG. TheStreet upgraded FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

