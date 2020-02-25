Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,547,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $131.36. The company had a trading volume of 900,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,375. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

