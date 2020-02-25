Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $482,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,819,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,040,000 after purchasing an additional 59,486 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.24. 127,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,037. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $143.94 and a one year high of $192.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.