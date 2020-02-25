Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.94. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,804.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

