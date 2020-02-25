Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EYEG opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $137,310.00. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

