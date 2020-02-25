Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 35,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,428.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.