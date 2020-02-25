Exterran (EXTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is set to issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.13. Exterran has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EXTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

