Extended Stay America (STAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Sunday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

In other news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga bought 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.