Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$48.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EIF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

EIF traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$42.59. 51,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$46.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.11%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

