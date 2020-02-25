Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded down C$0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting C$42.59. 51,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,065. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.63. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.11%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

