Essential Utilities (WTRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.