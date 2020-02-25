Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 679.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 311,015 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 556,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 198,168 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Essent Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,891,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. 20,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,274. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.60%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,250,829.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,687 shares of company stock worth $2,815,814 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.