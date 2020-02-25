Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.77.

NYSE:ECL opened at $202.52 on Monday. Ecolab has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after buying an additional 96,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,856 shares of company stock valued at $36,521,858. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

