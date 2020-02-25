Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Home Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Home Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. Home Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,075,572.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $736,465 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

