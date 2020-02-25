Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silver Standard Resources Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:SSO)

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silver Standard Resources in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

