EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

EPR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $66.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

