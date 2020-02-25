EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EPAM Systems reported solid fourth-quarter results. The company is benefiting from growth across all industry verticals and geographies. Digital transformation, focus on customer engagement and product development are key catalysts. Moreover, deeper insights into AI, machine learning and analytics are an upside. Increase in demand in the second half of the quarter coupled with stronger performance from a few of its acquired companies drove results. Strong performance of its Financial Services segment, driven by rising demand within FinTech, payments, and insurance, is also a key driver. The company also incurred foreign exchange benefit due to the strengthening of Russian ruble. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, slowdown in European banking demand is a dampener.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

EPAM stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.82. 3,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $155.30 and a 1 year high of $248.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average of $203.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 11.38%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

