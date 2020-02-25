Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given a C$11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.45.

TSE:ERF traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 346,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$6.04 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.47.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total transaction of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,389.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

