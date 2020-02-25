Energous (WATT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Energous to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energous stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. Energous has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $11.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $44,835.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,227 shares in the company, valued at $545,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,924 shares of company stock valued at $111,113. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WATT. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

