Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFX. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday.

EFX traded down C$0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.41. The company had a trading volume of 265,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.71. The company has a market cap of $758.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

