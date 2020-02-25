Endo International (ENDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Endo International to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENDP stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

