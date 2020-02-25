Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given Neutral Rating at Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their neutral rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$2.90 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EDR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.80 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

EDR traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$2.56. The company had a trading volume of 239,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$2.21 and a 52-week high of C$4.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

