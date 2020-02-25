Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.53.

Endava stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Endava has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 157.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Endava by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Endava by 607.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

