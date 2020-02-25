Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WIRE. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

WIRE stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.41. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $13,674,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 724,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,573,000 after purchasing an additional 194,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 129,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,806 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

