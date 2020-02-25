Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ECPG opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.