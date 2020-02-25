Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. organizes business to business trade shows. The Company operates live events as well as offers other marketing services, including digital media and print publications. It serves sports, technology, jewelry, construction and other sectors primarily in the United States. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerald Expositions Events currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of EEX opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. Emerald Expositions Events’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 359,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

