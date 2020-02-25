Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AKO.B opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

