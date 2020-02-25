Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (AKO.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.31. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $20.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

