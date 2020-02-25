Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

NYSE EFC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,003. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $818.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 70.03 and a quick ratio of 70.03.

Several research firms recently commented on EFC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

