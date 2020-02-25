Elitium Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Elitium token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and $183,829.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02834959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00223189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00138598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,855,452 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

