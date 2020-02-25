Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$14.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.48. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.56.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

